Thomas Allen

in Obituaries
Tuesday, February 6. 2018
Army First Sergeant Thomas F. Allen passed away on January 27, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Mr. Allen was born in Spalding County to the late Lynn and Pearl Coley Allen. Frank, a proud Army veteran gave more than 20 years of service to his country. He was also a Mason of the Grand Lodge F & M of Seneca, N.Y. He is survived by his wife Diane of 22 years, three children, Linda (Robert) Waterman, Glen (Cristy) Allen, and Angela (JC) Richburg; three step children, Bart (Tina) Castle, Diana (Michael) Jackson and Brigitte (Buck) Castle; eight grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Corley and Beatrice Moncrief; a brother, David (Jo Anne) Allen. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Va.
