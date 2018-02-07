Descendants win round one in cemetery fight

In an apparent victory for descendants, Fulton County Judge John Goger has asked attorneys John Strauss and Ed Furr to prepare proposed orders in favor of their clients in the Wadsworth Cemetery case.
Strauss and Furr respectively represent direct descendants Mike Ross and Cynthia Wadsworth.
Judge Goger’s request for proposed orders came after a teleconference on Feb. 2. The judge specifically asked for language “deciding that Fulton County superior court was the proper place for the appeal and that the application should have been filed in Lamar County” superior court.
Judge Goger want the proposed orders by Feb. 9.
The term ‘application’ refers to the City of Barnesville’s request to move at least 103 graves from the Wadsworth Cemetery to make room for industrial expansion. The grave relocation application went to the Lamar County commission and was approved last summer by a narrow 3-2 vote.
The descendants have argued all along that the application should have gone to Lamar superior court rather than the county commission and all indications are the judge is prepared to rule in their favor.
What follows is an opinion piece on this matter which was published in the 1.27.18 print edition of The Herald Gazette:
Golden opportunity for compromise in cemetery snafu
By Walter Geiger
From all indications, the legal battle over the fate of the historic Wadsworth Cemetery will be a long and involved affair and rightly so. Both sides have valid points. The legal arguments of all involved also have strengths and weaknesses.
Let’s review, shall we.
Archibald Wadsworth was one of the earliest settlers of this area. He put together a large tract of land, settled it and thrived. As the years passed, the need for a cemetery on the land arrived and Wadsworth picked a spot high on a high overlooking his spread. As time passed, more and more people were buried in the cemetery.
Years later, the railroad arrived and tracks were run just down the hill from the cemetery. That section of track includes a long, sweeping turn known as Lavender’s Curve. On Sept. 1, 1864, as the Battle of Atlanta and the Civil War wound down, two trains collided in the curve, killing about 40 and badly injuring about the same number. The northbound train carried supplies. The southbound train carried wounded troops and those caring for them.
Though no one knows for sure, some think, given the situation and shortage of conveyances at the time, that at least some of the dead were carried the short distance up the hill to the Wadsworth plot for burial rather than taken into Barnesville where multiple hospitals were already teeming with casualties. I happen to agree with this assessment in that it only seems logical.
Time passed, the Wadsworth clan scattered as all do. The land changed hands. Over the years, the cemetery faded into disrepair and neglect. At some point, the property owners had all the gravestones removed. Just shards remain though some partially intact markers appear to have been buried adjacent to a nearby homesite that was recently bulldozed. Cows have grazed the land for decades.
The same railroad tracks that brought the Civil War tragedy eventually brought industry and the Wadsworth place is now adjacent to an industrial park and coveted for new industry which needs heavy rail. New industry brings much-needed jobs to the community. The cemetery is on the highest point - and near the center - of the land. It would be extremely difficult to site a plant there and leave the cemetery intact.
So, the City of Barnesville, which has owned the land for 20 years, sought and got a permit to relocate at least 103 identified graves from the county commission. At issue now in Fulton County superior court is whether or not the city was correct in applying to the county for that permit. Two direct descendants appealed and their attorneys have mounted a strong legal argument that the correct place to seek the permit was Lamar superior court.
The appellants may well win that round. They also successfully argued the manufacturing zoning of the site precluded cattle and the cows that have trampled the place for generations are to be removed.
The city’s weak point lies in the fact it has done little to protect the cemetery in the 20 years it owned it. The family’s weakness lies in the fact that the cemetery was abandoned without family attention for a long, long time.
So, what we have is a tangled mess and a golden opportunity for compromise.
No one knows exactly who is buried on the hilltop. The gravestones are gone though at least some may be recoverable. Many graves were probably only marked with rocks anyway if they were marked at all. Speculation is there are early settlers, native Americans and possibly slaves buried there along with the possibility of the train wreck casualties which could include Union and Confederate troops and caregivers.
The city has already agreed to an exhaustive effort to locate the remains, attempt to identify them and move them to Greenwood Cemetery in town. It is known the industry eyeing the site does not need all the remaining Wadsworth land for its project. It appears a small section near Lavender’s Curve and overlooking a lake is excluded from the development plan.
Why not disinter the remains, attempt to identify them and reinter them on the remainder of the Wadsworth property in a proper cemetery perpetually cared for on this remaining sliver of family land? It has road frontage, old trees, an established entrance and could be the perfect historic site for teaching future generations about the life of early settlers of the area, the native Americans they encountered, their slaves and the establishment of the railroad.
It could also be a landmark to the Lavender’s Curve wreck of which there was almost no published information available until The Herald Gazette first wrote about it 20 years ago and again as the current legal battle brewed. There has never been so much as an historical marker erected to mark the site of the railroad tragedy and that amounts to neglect.
The city, the Wadsworth descendants, local historians, industry and even the school system could make the joint effort to maintain the cemetery for the benefit of future generations. Grant monies for such a project should not be hard to obtain.
The possibilities here are endless and all are better than the current stalemate.