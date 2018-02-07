Highlanders forfeit nine games due to ineligible player

The GSC Highlanders lost two games last week.
On Jan. 31, GSC dropped a narrow 88-83 decision to South Georgia here.
Kevon Tucker had a career night with 32 points. Oronte Anderson had 17 while Paul Miller pitched in 16 points for Gordon.
Other GSC scorers were Seth Brown-Carter (11), Xavier Jones (3), Kai Lambert (2) and AJ Cheeseman (2).
On Saturday, Gordon lost at home again. This time it was a 61-59 loss to Albany Tech.
Anderson led GSC with 17 points while Brown-Carter had 14 and Tucker added 13.
The Highlanders’ record took a big hit as they were forced to forfeit nine previous wins due to an ineligible player. They are now 3-20 overall and 2-7 in conference play.
