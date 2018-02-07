By Mike Ruffin
Ever since I voted in my first election in November 1976, I’ve considered myself a political moderate. Now, I acknowledge that I usually vote for one party’s candidates because that party’s perspectives and policies for the most part align better with mine than those of the other party. But I’ve always wanted the elected representatives of both parties to put the good of the nation (or the state, county or city) ahead of a particular political agenda. I’d like them to negotiate and to meet in the middle in order to do all they can do to help us be all we can be.
I don’t think bipartisanship and compromise are cuss words - I’ll say them right out loud, even at church.
The middle
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks