Ronald Burrell

Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Keith Burrell, age 61, of Jackson, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Navicent Health in Macon, Ga.
Ronnie was born on Thursday, August 2, 1956 in Griffin, Ga. to the late Arthur Lee Burrell and the late Frankie Alice Haywood Burrell. He was a packer for AEP Industries and a member of Rock Springs Church. Ronnie was a UGA Bulldog fan and an Atlanta Falcons fan. He was a father to several of Barbara’s friends. Ronnie loved to fish and he loved German chocolate cake.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ann Burrell; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Steve Setzer; granddaughter, Brittany Massengale; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Gayann Burrell; nephew, Shawn Burrell; niece, Holly Burrell; special friends, Steve and Sandy Johnson.
A memorial service for Mr. Ronnie Burrell will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Rock Springs Church with Rev. Trey Varner and Rev. Taylor McKneely officiating. Friends may visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Burrell family.