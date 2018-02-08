Officer who gave up certification after fatal accident back on patrol

A former Barnesville police officer who voluntarily gave up his POST certification after striking and killing two pedestrians with his patrol car here on May 16, 2014 has been hired by the Spalding County sheriff's office as a deputy.
Terry Belvin struck and killed Justen Shenard Sullivan and and Quentin Byrd at 1 a.m. on Veterans Parkway after terminating a chase. Byrd, 21, and Sullivan, who died on his 25th birthday, died at the scene. Sullivan was the grandson of longtime Barnesville police officer Alonzo Taylor.
His mother, Danita Taylor, said her family and the Byrd family were promised by district attorney Richard Milam that Belvin would never work in law enforcement again and that is the only reason they agreed with the decision not to prosecute him criminally.
"This goes against everything they promised us. It is a slap in the face," Taylor said Wednesday.
The city's insurance carrier reportedly paid out some $1 million in damages in the aftermath of this incident.
For much more on this story, see the 2.13.18 edition of The Herald Gazette.
Terry Belvin (right) with Spalding sheriff Darrell Dix at his swearing in as a deputy. (Photo: SCSO)
