The annual community awards banquet, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is underway at the civic center.
We will update the winners of the various awards in real time as they are presented.
Farmer of the Year:
STAR Student: Margaret Henry
STAR Teacher: LeslieAnne Williams
Career Woman of the Year: Carolyn Parker
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Michael Rainer
Firefighter of the Year: Justin Lyles
Volunteer of the Year:
Businessperson of the Year:
Citizen of the Year:
Updated: Community awards banquet results
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks