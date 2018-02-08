/Unitedbank
Updated: Community awards banquet results

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, February 8. 2018
Updated: 8 minutes ago
The annual community awards banquet, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is underway at the civic center.

We will update the winners of the various awards in real time as they are presented.

Farmer of the Year:

STAR Student: Margaret Henry

STAR Teacher: LeslieAnne Williams

Career Woman of the Year: Carolyn Parker

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Michael Rainer

Firefighter of the Year: Justin Lyles

Volunteer of the Year:

Businessperson of the Year:

Citizen of the Year:
