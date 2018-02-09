/Unitedbank
WATCH: Mayor Peter Banks names Carolyn Parker Career Woman of the Year

Walter Geiger
Friday, February 9. 2018
Barnesville mayor Peter Banks presented city clerk Carolyn Parker with the Career Woman of the Year Award at the annual community awards banquet on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.


Mayor Peter Banks presents award for Career Woman of the Year from Walter Geiger on Vimeo.

