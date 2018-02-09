/Unitedbank
City loses round one in cemetery case

Walter Geiger
Friday, February 9. 2018
As expected, Judge John Goger has ruled in favor of descendants Mike Ross and Cynthia Wadsworth in the Wadsworth Cemetery case.

Judge Goger ruled that Fulton County was proper venue for the descendants' appeal. He also ruled the Lamar County commission had no jurisdiction to entertain the City of Barnesville's grave relocation permit and the permit that it issued is null, void and reversed.

Any future grave relocation permit must be sought through Lamar superior court.

A copy of the ruling is inside this post.


Click to see copy of ruling
Comments
