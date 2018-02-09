The LC Lady Trojans defeated Callaway 52-46 Friday night to win the Region 5AA tournament and the all-important #1 seed it carries into the state tournament.
Coach Adam Ballard's team had a bye in round one and beat Spencer 62-38 in round two.
No one is exactly sure but the conventional wisdom is that LC had not won a girls title since the 1980s. We have reached out to former coach Cecil Spear for that information.
Much more in the 1.13.18 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
The region champs with their trophy. (Photo: Ryran Traylor)
Lady Trojans break drought; win region title
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks