Mr. Will Edison McCranie, age 74, of Columbus, Ga., passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Will was born in Rhine, Ga. on Friday, June 11, 1943 to the late Will Puett McCranie and the late Susie Margie Scarborough. He was preceded in death by a sister, Annette Sams. Will was a draftsman for Lummus Industries and a member of Milner Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was an avid Christian.
Will is survived by his daughter, Deedra Lanier (Buddy); granddaughter, Maci Lauren Lanier, who was his pride and joy; sister, Martha Dover; nephews, Jay Dover (Lisa), David Dover (Tina), Scott Dover, Kenny Sams, and Greg Sams (Jenny); great nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mr. Will McCranie will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Milner Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Ross officiating. Interment will follow in Milner Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Milner Baptist Church playground project, 107 Pecan Drive, Milner, GA 30257.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the McCranie family.