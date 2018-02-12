Probation employee accidentally shot at range here

A male employee of the state probation department was injured in an accidental shooting Monday morning at the gun range at the B-LC Training Center off Old Milner Road.
Probation officers use the range for training and qualifying periodically.
Details are sketchy but the leg wound was apparently self-inflicted. According to radio traffic, one gunshot resulted in three wounds.
A certified firearms instructor was at the range at the time. Others rendered first aid to the wounded man, applying a tourniquet. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
The original 911 call went out at 11:32 a.m.
Investigators on the scene at the gun range Monday morning. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
