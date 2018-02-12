/Unitedbank
Former Outstanding Citizen Amanda Rose presents Brutz family with the Outstanding Citizen of the Year award

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Monday, February 12. 2018
Former Outstanding Citizen Amanda Rose presented the Brutzes with the Outstanding Citizen of the Year award at the annual community awards banquet on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.


Rose presents Outstanding Citizen of the Year to Brutz from Walter Geiger on Vimeo.

