Weather permitting, demolition work will get underway Feb. 19 at the old Haygood Keadle home at the corner of College Drive and Spencer Street on the Gordon campus. The renovated home has served for years as the campus community education and welcome center.
Demolition and lot clearing will take about a week. Utility workers will be there this week to do prep work.
The new integrated student services center will be built on the site. Construction is set to begin in late spring. In the interim, the parking lot behind the demolition site will remain open and few if any traffic hassles are expected.
The welcome center and community education operations have been moved to the old Dick Woodlee home at the corner of Spencer Street and Florida Avenue.
This house on the Gordon campus is set for demolition.
Old Keadle house to be demolished
