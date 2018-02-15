Lady Trojans host Therrell in round one of state tourney Friday night

The Lamar County Lady Trojans (20-6, 11-1) will host Therrell High (9-12, 6-7) of Atlanta at Trojan Gym here Friday in the first round of the GHSA Class AA state basketball playoffs.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Lady Trojans won the Region 5AA tournament last week and are a #1 seed heading into the tourney.
The Therrell Lady Panthers are the #4 seed from Region 6AA. They were blown out by Douglass in their final region tournament game 64-44.
Should they prevail in round one, LC will host the Rabun County-Rockmart winner Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Avian Tyus (23) has been a force inside for the Lady Trojans down the stretch. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
