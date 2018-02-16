State files suit against A.D. Smith over $144,000 in feeding program funds

By Walter Geiger
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has filed suit against a local firm for over $144,000 in allegedly misappropriated funds earmarked for the local summer feeding program.
Problems were found during fiscal reviews of A.D. Smith Community Services’ handling of funds conducted in the summer of 2016. The firm, headed by April Smith-Scott, began administering feeding programs in March, 2009.
April Smith-Scott
