Pinkie Mae Clark Bussey, age 84, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehab and Specialty Hospital.
She was born on Friday, August 4, 1933 in Zebulon, Ga. to the late Mrs. Nola Mae Gordy Clark. Pinkie enjoyed fishing, gardening and crocheting. She attended Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
Pinkie is survived by her daughters, Sarah Williams, Linda Belcher; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Thompson, Ellen Wadsworth; brother, Michael Clark; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Pinkie Bussey will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Bishop B.H. Callaway officiating. Friends may visit the family from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home Friday evening. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Bussey family.