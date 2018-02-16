Fresh off their first region title since 1989, the Lamar Lady Trojans (21-6, 11-1) defeated the Therrell Lady Panthers (9-13, 6-7) in the first round of the GHSA Class AA state basketball playoffs Friday night at Trojan Gym.
LC went into the game as the #1 seed from Region 5AA. Therrell was the #4 seed from Region 6AA.
Realtime scoring by quarters from the game tonight:
End 1st. qtr.: LC 16. Therell 5
Halftime: LC 29 Therrell 19
End 3rd. qtr.: LC 45 Therrell 28
Final: LC 52 Therrell 44
LC will host the Rabun County-Rockmart winner Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Tomiyah Alford (5) will lead the Lady Trojans tonight. She is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 steals and 5.5 assists per game in postseason play. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Lady Trojans win, advance
