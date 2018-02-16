/Unitedbank
Tomiyah Alford (5) will lead the Lady Trojans tonight. She is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 steals and 5.5 assists per game in postseason play. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Lady Trojans win, advance

Walter Geiger
Friday, February 16. 2018
Fresh off their first region title since 1989, the Lamar Lady Trojans (21-6, 11-1) defeated the Therrell Lady Panthers (9-13, 6-7) in the first round of the GHSA Class AA state basketball playoffs Friday night at Trojan Gym.

LC went into the game as the #1 seed from Region 5AA. Therrell was the #4 seed from Region 6AA.

Realtime scoring by quarters from the game tonight:

End 1st. qtr.: LC 16. Therell 5

Halftime: LC 29 Therrell 19

End 3rd. qtr.: LC 45 Therrell 28

Final: LC 52 Therrell 44

LC will host the Rabun County-Rockmart winner Wednesday, Feb. 21.
