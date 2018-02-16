Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mr. Michael Kirby Tyler, age 52, of Athens, Ga. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Private Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 18 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Bishop Chapel Cemetery in Summertown, Ga. for close family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jay Matthews, Jake Matthews, Brian Winn, Jim Hulme, Michael McGarity, Eric Brewton, Tom Ellerbee, Dale Shedd, Bill Hallman, David Spencer, Tim Gaines and Floyd Clements.
Michael Kirby Tyler was born June 27, 1965 in Savannah, Ga. was a graduate of Elbert County High School (Class of 1983) and Georgia Southern University (BBA1987). Mike began work for State Farm Insurance Companies right after graduation, and remained for 28 years, with a perfect attendance record for his entire career. He was an avid golfer and UGA football fan, sharing a trip with his daughter to the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. Mike was a member of the Athens Touchdown Club, First United Methodist Church in Athens, an active parent at Prince Avenue Christian School and also served as spotter for the PACS football team, in the press box, for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Stokes Tyler and father-in-law, Cay Stokes.
Survivors include one daughter, light and love of his life, Amelia Ann Tyler of Athens, Ga.; parents, Kirby and Carolyn Tyler of Elberton, Ga.; sister, Lynsley Tyler of Atlanta; mother-in-law, Barbara Taylor Stokes of Swainsboro, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Jay Matthews of Barnesville, Ga.; niece and nephew, Anna Matthews and Jake Matthews of Barnesville Ga.; uncle, L. A. Lanier of Savannah, Ga.; numerous cousins and friends.
The family request that memorials be made to the Michael Kirby and Melissa Stokes Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Prince Avenue Christian School, 2201 Ruth Jackson Rd. Bogart, GA 30622.
Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com
