Ms. Barbara Lee Haywood Moxon, age 85, of Milner, Ga., passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Barbara was born on Monday, September 26, 1932 in Barnesville, Ga. to the late Denver David Haywood and the late Annie Laura Perkins Haywood. She graduated from Gordon Military High School in 1949. Barbara joined the Women’s Army Corp in 1950 with a rank of Staff Sergeant with the 101st Airborne Division. She was assigned to the U.S. Army Provost Marshal Division in Heidelberg, Germany during the Korean War. She retired from the William Carter Company. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included fishing and being outdoors. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Haywood Hayes.
Barbara is survived by her children, David Moxon (Barbara), Laura Trice (Steve), Daniel Moxon (Carol), and Lorna Stroup (Willie); nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service for Ms. Barbara Moxon will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at funeral home Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the The Rock Springs Global Outreach, 219 Rock Springs Rd., Milner, GA 30257 and Lamar County Animal Shelter, 408 Thomaston St., Ste. E, Barnesville, GA 30204. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
