Patricia “Patsy Ann” Naylor Bates, 84, of Peachtree City, Ga. peacefully passed away on February 9, 2018, at home, in the presence of her two daughters, only nine days after the death of her husband of 64 years, Bobby L. Bates.
She was raised in Alabama and Texas and was proud to be the cute, sassy, brown- eyed, and long legged Texas girl. Most important in her life were her husband and family, who always looked to her for support and advice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. Bates of Peachtree City, Ga.; parents, Burl and Elma Naylor of Peachtree City, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Jettie and Bill Davis of Peachtree City, Ga.; brother, Bobby Naler of Canton, Ga. and brother, Johnny Naylor of McDonough, Ga. She is survived by brother-in-law, Buddy and Gwynn Bates of Birmingham, Ala.; sister-in-law, Polly Naler of Canton, Ga.; sister-in-law, Linda Naylor of McDonough, Ga.; daughter, Debbie and Chet Armstrong of Barnesville, Ga.; son, Keith Bates of Newnan, Ga.; daughter, Patricia (Bates) and Gary Koger of Newnan, Ga.; grandson, Robbie and Becky Patterson of Barnesville, Ga.; granddaughter, Kristi and Steve Brown of Shalimar, Fla.; granddaughter, Blair Schlachter of Kennesaw, Ga.; grandson, Blake Schlachter of Athens, Ga.; great-grandson, Cody Brown of Newnan, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Courtney Brown of Shalimar, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Rachel Patterson of Barnesville, Ga.; great-grandson Tanner Patterson of Barnesville, Ga.; and the beloved family dachshund, Annie. Her family has had a private celebration of her life and thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.