Carole Rovang, a long-time resident of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 15, 2018, at Southwest Christian Care in Union City.
She was born on August 27, 1939, in Athens, Ga. to the late Thomas Augustus Witcher and Marjorie Bickers Witcher.
She grew up in Barnesville, Ga. where she was valedictorian of her high school class at Gordon Military College and later graduated with high honors from Valdosta State University. After years in Vero Beach, Fla. she returned to Georgia in 1991, where she spent the latter part of her working career supporting Vassey Dental Partners. Carole was an artistic soul, devoted to music, art and literature. In her free time, she was an avid movie, television and crossword puzzle fan. Her sense of humor and devotion to her family will be remembered dearly by those who love her.
Carole is survived by her daughter Laura and son-in-law David, her daughter Meg and son-in-law Robert, her son Joe and daughter-in-law Angie and her grandchildren, Benjamin, Bethany, Cady and Aimee.
Carole was a great niece of Miss Bessie Bickers. For that reason, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either to the organization founded by Bessie Bickers in 1913, the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA, 30501 or, in appreciation for their attentive care, Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, 30291.
