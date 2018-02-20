A suspect identified as Terrell Tidwell allegedly opened fire on BPD officers early Tuesday on Willow Wind Circle here. He barricade himself in a unit and later surrendered.
UPDATE: Suspect Terrelll Michael Tidwell, 61, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, reckless conduct and three counts criminal damage to property. He had a previous arrest here in 2007 for attempting to obtain drugs by fraud.
The full release from Belinda Pennamon of the BPD follows:
On February 20, 2018 at approximately 12:05 a.m. dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a verbal domestic at 939 Willow Winds Apartment. As Barnesville Police Department officers were en route they were advised that shots had been fired. As Sgt. Mark Evans and Patrolman Daniel McEachern exited their vehicle the suspect fired a shot from behind a closed door.
The suspect had barricaded himself inside of the residence and multiple shots were fired from within striking three vehicles parked in front of the apartment. Additional agencies assisted Barnesville Police Department with apprehending the suspect: the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon College Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol CERT and SWAT teams.
The suspect Terrell Tidwell surrendered around 3:35 a.m. and was transported by EMS to be cleared and was then transported to the Lamar County Detention Center by Sgt. Freddie Oates. The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with additional warrants pending.
