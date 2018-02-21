Joshua “J.D.” Conkle

Joshua Doveard “J.D.” Conkle, age 36 of Griffin, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Kathy Conkle; sister, Katie Conkle; niece, Londyn; his beloved dog, Mocha; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the family farm.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of J.D. Conkle by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com
and posting your tributes and memories.