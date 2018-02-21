/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Joshua “J.D.” Conkle

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices, Obituaries
Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Joshua Doveard “J.D.” Conkle, age 36 of Griffin, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Kathy Conkle; sister, Katie Conkle; niece, Londyn; his beloved dog, Mocha; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the family farm.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of J.D. Conkle by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette