Mr. George Edgar McLean, age 92, of Barnesville, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living.
George was born in Barnesville on Tuesday, March 24, 1925 to the late George E. McLean and the late Inez Newton McLean. He was also predeceased by his wives, Hazel Butler McLean and Clarice Williams McLean; son, Greg McLean; sisters, Edna Horton, Barbara Maxwell. George worked in Civil Service for the Warner Robins Air Force Base and was a member of the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served proudly in WWII. George loved woodworking, gardening, and birdwatching. He was an honorable man with strong Christian values. George was a very loving husband and father. He was loved by all who knew him.
George is survived by his daughters, Jane Shirley, Debbie Sapp (Russ), Joy Colwell (Steve), Deanna Mullis (Jesse), and Debbie Sorrow; grandchildren, Jess Shirley (Sarah), Brittany Freeman (Cole), Karlie Colwell, Jordan Thompson (Casey), Darrel Mullis, Kelli Mullis, Kasie Hicks (Travis) Dana Urban (Scott) and Jason Sorrow; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Sorrow.
A funeral service for Mr. George McLean will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Kenny Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 from 6-8 p.m.
The family would like to thank Sunny Grove Assisted Living for all of their love and support while caring for our precious daddy.
