Jackie Carter

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Jackie Carter, local gardening and beautification enthusiast and widow of Grady Carter of the landmark Carter's Drugs, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending.
