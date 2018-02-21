The LC Lady Trojans (21-7) lost to the Rabun County Wildcats (24-6) in the second round of the GHSA Class AA basketball playoffs here Wednesday night.
The Ladycats will go on to face the Washington County-Fitzgerald victor Feb. 27 or 28. Washington County is #8 in the most recent polling. Lamar's stellar season came to an end.
Scoring:
End 1st: RC 14 LC 10
HALF: RC 28 LC 18
End 3rd: RC 46 LC 27
FINAL: RC 63 LC 43
Tomiyah Alford (5) of the LC Lady Trojans battles for a ball during Friday night’s win over the Therrell Lady Panthers in round one of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs here. Lamar led by as much as 20 but held off a furious late rally by Therrell to win 52-41. Alford had 20 points. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
