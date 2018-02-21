The Lamar Lady Trojans (3-2) won two games last week and finished fourth in the Trojan Cup tournament, the final round of which was played here over the weekend.
On Feb. 13, LC went to Macon to battle Tattnall Square and came away with a 11-2 win. Hailey Hadsell and Madison Fortner had four goals each for LC while Skylar Bedgood, Jaiyla Harpe and Margaret Henry had one apiece.
Cara Beth Bishop of the LCMS Lady Trojans directs traffic as she handles the ball during a 4-4 tie with Jones County here last week. The match was the first ever at Trojan Field for the upstart team which is in its first year of existence. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans win two; place fourth in tourney
