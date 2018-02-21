/Unitedbank
Terrell Tidwell in magistrate court Wednesday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Bond denied for alleged shooter

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Chief magistrate Karen Jackson denied bond Wednesday afternoon for 61-year-old Terrell Michael Tidwell who faces multiple charges after allegedly opening fire on four police officers at Piedmont Pines Apartments in the wee hours of Tuesday morning which resulted in an ensuing standoff that lasted about five hours before he was arrested. No one was hurt.

Some details of the incident emerged at the bond hearing.

