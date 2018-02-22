Mr. Jimmie Ray Woodall, of Monticello, formerly of Barnesville, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at his residence.
Jimmie Woodall was born in Eatonton, Ga. to the late Louie Matthew Woodall and Lucile Drake Woodall McBroom. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Jay Dee McBroom, Sr.; brother, L. M. Woodall; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Robert Fogarty; nephew, Carey Fogarty; and sister-in-law, Dinah McBroom.
Jimmie Woodall owned and operated Woodall Furniture Company in Barnesville for many years and served in the U. S. Navy from 1958 until 1963.
He is survived by brothers, Danny (Nancy) McBroom, of Monticello, Terrell Wayne McBroom and Tim (Becky) McBroom of Barnesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Barnesville. Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville. Rev. Franklin Gibson will officiate.
Jordan Funeral Home of Monticello was in charge of local arrangements. Please visit our website at www.jordanfuneralhomemonticello.com
