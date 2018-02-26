Floyd Leslie ‘Les’ Henson Jr., age 78, of Milner, Ga. passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin, Ga.
He was born on Monday, January 22, 1940 in Mountain City, Ga. to the late Floyd Leslie Henson Sr. and the late Irene Erin Seay Henson. Les enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, listening to country music and making people laugh. He loved his animals and grandbabies. Les was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by sister, Carolyn Roper; brother, Jimmy Henson.
Les is survived by his children, David Leslie Henson (Helen Rose), Joyce Ann Lawrence (Michael), Wayman Leslie Henson (Karen); 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Holcomb, Darlene Kennedy, Barbara Mahurin; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Les Henson will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Henson family.