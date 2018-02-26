Mrs. Hazel Marceal Burk Moss, age 93, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Heritage Inn of Barnesville, Ga.
She was born on Monday, January 13, 1925 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late John Lofton Burk and the late Johnnie Mae Miles Burk. Hazel enjoyed fishing, crocheting, crossword puzzles and her cats. She was a member of Aldora United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by son, John “Butch” Arlon Moss; brothers, Wayne Burk and Buddy Burk.
Hazel is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Becky Wright, Bonnie Collins and Harris Hacker; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; niece, Betty Whitehead; several other cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Hazel Moss will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Moss family.