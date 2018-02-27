High school groundbreaking is today

Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Lamar County High School will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at the construction site on the current high school football practice field.
State and local elected officials, representatives from Gordon and Southern Crescent, former school board members and superintendents and high school principals for which contract information is available have been invited.
State school superintendent Richard Woods has also been invited along with project architects and key construction personnel.
“The event is open to the public. Our plans are to keep it student-focused. Current students will participate throughout the program with a representative from each grade level on hand,” school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson said.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Fine Arts Center.
