Mr. Bobby Loy Wright, age 75, of Westerville, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Westerville, Ohio.
He was born on Tuesday, November 24, 1942 in Lamar County, Georgia to the late James Truman Wright and the late Clara Gertrude Nicholson. Bobby was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Pineview Baptist Church. Bobby was preceded in death by wife, Betty Jean Strickland Wright of Barnesville; brothers, Charles Wright, Bentley Wright, Robert Wright.
Bobby is survived by his children, Karen Frances Goodman of Ohio, Tina Lynn Abrahamson of Ohio, John Jacob Wright of Utah, James Patrick Wright of Okla.; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; step-children, Jacqueline Lynne Keen of Forsyth and William Lloyd Howard of Fla.; sisters, Cleo Smith of Barnesville, Rachael Rhodes of Griffin, Frances Earle of Rome; brothers, Frank Wright of Macon, Billy Wright of Barnesville, Larry Wright of Monticello.
A funeral service for Mr. Bobby Wright will be held on Sat., March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Pineview Baptist Church with Rev. Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Wright family.