Updated: Missing juvenile is home

Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, February 27. 2018
UPDATE: Davis returned home overnight.

The Barnesville Police Department has issued a lookout for a missing juvenile.

Taevlon Santez Davis, 14, who is approximately 5-6, weighing 110 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday (Feb. 27) at 7 a.m. He was wearing camo pants and a maroon hoodie.

If you spot Davis, contact Barnesville police at 770-358-1244 or the sheriff's office at 770-358-5159.

