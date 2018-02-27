UPDATE: Davis returned home overnight.
The Barnesville Police Department has issued a lookout for a missing juvenile.
Taevlon Santez Davis, 14, who is approximately 5-6, weighing 110 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday (Feb. 27) at 7 a.m. He was wearing camo pants and a maroon hoodie.
If you spot Davis, contact Barnesville police at 770-358-1244 or the sheriff's office at 770-358-5159.
Updated: Missing juvenile is home
