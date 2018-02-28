I have been around guns most all of my life. I have no fear of them though I realize some people do and that is fine. Different strokes for different folks, as Sly Stone sang.
I enjoy dove and quail hunting. I spent my last two and a half years of high school at Montgomery County High School in Mt. Vernon with a large group of hunters. The student and teacher parking lots were full of trucks. Those trucks had gun racks that held loaded shotguns and rifles.The keys were in the ignitions and the windows were down when it was warm.
School shootings, shooters can be deterred
