/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Dr. Benny Tate holds a framed collage of photos of him with (l-r) Rev. Billy Graham, Graham’s famed soloist George Beverly Shea and song leader Cliff Barrows. Tate reminisced about meeting Graham after the great evangelist’s death last week. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Benny Tate recalls visit with Billy Graham

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, March 1. 2018
By Walter Geiger

Upon hearing of the passing of Billy Graham last week, Benny Tate’s recollections were dominated by a visit he made to Graham’s home in Montreat, N.C. in March, 2011.

A spirit-filled, evangelical preacher in his own right, Dr. Tate, senior pastor at Rock Springs Church in Milner, immediately sensed he was in the presence of a man of God.

“He had Parkinson’s. His daughter Gigi was in the room with us. I picked up on his spirit; his genuine humility. I could sense the presence of the Lord,” Tate said.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette