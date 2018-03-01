By Walter Geiger
Upon hearing of the passing of Billy Graham last week, Benny Tate’s recollections were dominated by a visit he made to Graham’s home in Montreat, N.C. in March, 2011.
A spirit-filled, evangelical preacher in his own right, Dr. Tate, senior pastor at Rock Springs Church in Milner, immediately sensed he was in the presence of a man of God.
“He had Parkinson’s. His daughter Gigi was in the room with us. I picked up on his spirit; his genuine humility. I could sense the presence of the Lord,” Tate said.
Dr. Benny Tate holds a framed collage of photos of him with (l-r) Rev. Billy Graham, Graham’s famed soloist George Beverly Shea and song leader Cliff Barrows. Tate reminisced about meeting Graham after the great evangelist’s death last week. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Benny Tate recalls visit with Billy Graham
