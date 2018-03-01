/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Ruffner Road reopens today

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, March 1. 2018
Ruffner Road at Potato Creek near Allen Road, closed to thru-traffic last March for a bridge replacement project, will reopen today.

Weather permitting, the contractor plans to remove the detour and reopen the roadway and bridge by 3 p.m. today, Thursday, March 1.

The project replaced a structurally deficient bridge with the contractor working within the existing right of way.

Southeastern Site Development, Inc. of Newnan, GA was the low bidder for this project.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette