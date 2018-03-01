Ruffner Road reopens today

Ruffner Road at Potato Creek near Allen Road, closed to thru-traffic last March for a bridge replacement project, will reopen today.
Weather permitting, the contractor plans to remove the detour and reopen the roadway and bridge by 3 p.m. today, Thursday, March 1.
The project replaced a structurally deficient bridge with the contractor working within the existing right of way.
Southeastern Site Development, Inc. of Newnan, GA was the low bidder for this project.
