Woman injured in Hwy. 41 crash

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, March 6. 2018
A female driver was injured and transported to any area hospital Tuesday morning after running off rain slick Hwy. 41 South near Fredonia Church Rd. Tuesday morning. The sedan she was driving went down a steep embankment and she had to be extricated from the car by emergency personnel.

The driver was the lone occupant of the car. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.


