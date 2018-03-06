A pre-planting season prayer service for farmers and consumers of farm products will be held Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at Sharon Primitive Baptist Church on Hwy. 83 near Culloden.
"Basically, if you depend on some type of food then you ought to be there praying for a favorable growing season," noted organizer J.B. Haygood.
For more information, contact Haygood at 770.468.6043
Prayer service for farmers and consumers of farm products
