/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Prayer service for farmers and consumers of farm products

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Tuesday, March 6. 2018
A pre-planting season prayer service for farmers and consumers of farm products will be held Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at Sharon Primitive Baptist Church on Hwy. 83 near Culloden.

"Basically, if you depend on some type of food then you ought to be there praying for a favorable growing season," noted organizer J.B. Haygood.

For more information, contact Haygood at 770.468.6043
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette