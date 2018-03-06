Sarah Manry

Mrs. Sarah Bankston Lewis Manry, age 91, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018 at her residence.
Sarah was born on Friday, April 2, 1926 to the late John Smith Bankston and the late Vesta Mae Butler Bankston. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry W. Lewis and Leon J. Manry; and also by her brother, Smith Bankston. She began her career following business school as a bookkeeper and retired from the Griffin-Spalding County School system where she worked for 14 years. She was an active and beloved member of Barnesville First United Methodist Church. Sarah loved the Lord, her family, friends and neighbors. She lived life to the fullest and filled the lives of all who knew her.
Sarah is survived by her son, Thomas W. Lewis; step-children, Teresa Ball (Martin), Jeff Manry (LuAnne), and Ben Manry; grandchildren, Elijah Lewis, Jeremiah Lewis (Joelle), Yarden Hixson (Andrew), Nicole Pourchier (Andrew), Taylor Manry (Nicole), Connor Ball (Kaitlyn), Andrew Ball, and Maci Manry; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Lewis, Penelope Pourchier, Bankston Pourchier, and Miles Manry.
A funeral service for Mrs. Sarah Lewis Manry will be held on Wednesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at Barnesville First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Naglee and Rev. Cyndi McDonald officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Hill Mausoleum in Griffin, Ga. Friends may visit the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Barnesville First United Methodist Church, 375 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA. 30204 or to a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Sarah Lewis Manry.
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Manry family.