The annual Peaches to Beaches yard sale commences Friday and runs through Saturday as shoppers hit the over 200-mile route from Barnesville to the coast via Hwy. 341. Official vendors will be set up all along the route.
Since Barnesville is the northern starting point/terminus of the route, the chamber of commerce got permission to set up the local official vendor site downtown at the Stafford lot across from United Bank.
"We are actually the only city on the entire tour where 341 does not run through the downtown district. However, because we are uniquely positioned as the first or last official stop and because we want to highlight our wonderful community, the Peaches to Beaches organization thought it would be nice to allow us to move to our historic downtown district, being that it's less than a half of a mile straight shot to the city center!," chamber executive Christopher Deraney said.
Peaches to Beaches, billed as the 'World's Longest Yard Sale' began in 2005. Beware of increased traffic along the route Friday and Saturday.
PTB with a new twist
