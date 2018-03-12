/Unitedbank
Mike Brutz presents the prayer quilt to Charlie Renfro and his mother, Charlotte Peters. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Texas church quilts blanket for Charlie

Walter Geiger
Monday, March 12. 2018
A quilt ministry group from First United Methodist Church in Vernon, Texas completed a prayer quilt for Charlie Renfro which was presented to him Friday.

Charlie is six-years-old and recently underwent proton and chemo treatments for six weeks in Jacksonville, Florida as he battles a brain tumor. He is now back in the first grade at the primary school.

Each person at the church tied a knot on threads on the quilt and prayed for Charlie before sending the quilt. The church found out about Charlie’s plight from a friend of Lynda Brutz.

Charlie’s quilt was the 274th made by the Prayers and Squares quilt ministry at the church.

A benefit account has been set up at United Bank - Charlie’s Fund - to help with staggering medical costs. There are also cans collecting change at stores around town.
