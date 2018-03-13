/Unitedbank
Benefit concert for children's home

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, March 13. 2018
A choral concert is set for Saturday, March 17 in Thomaston to benefit the Georgia Baptist Children's Home. For more information, call 770-716-1231
