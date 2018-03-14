By Walter Geiger
I have always loved basketball. I spent hours upon hours shooting hoops in neighborhood driveways, dreaming, as did every other kid, that my shot was a last second one that won a big high school or college game.
That dream never materialized because I was too short, too slow and lacked the skills. But I loved the game. My family left Savannah midway through my sophomore year of high school for the metropolis of Ailey. I quickly adopted the Montgomery County Eagles, the team at my new school.
This was different from city ball. MCHS played in quonset hut and band box gyms around south Central Georgia in old Class B. We would roll up to towns like Dudley, Dexter, Alamo, Hazlehurst, McRae, Soperton, Lyons and the like.
There’s nothing quite like high school basketball
