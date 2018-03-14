/Unitedbank
Lori Boyt (left) and Billy Boyt. (Mugshots: MCSO)

Barnesville couple charged in ‘disgusting’ animal cruelty case

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, March 14. 2018
By Will Davis
Monroe County Reporter

A Barnesville couple faces animal cruelty charges after authorities found 17 dogs, a dead cat and five cockatoos crammed into the minivan in which they lived during an I-75 traffic stop.

Sgt. Chad Beck pulled over a 1999 Honda Odyssey on I-75 around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 for a traffic violation. An incident report said that Beck was “disgusted” by what he found inside. He discovered the animals in the back where seats had been removed, with feces littering the entire van.


