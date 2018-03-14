By Walter Geiger
HBO’s series ‘Sharp Objects’, large portions of which were filmed here last summer, will open the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas June 7. ATX is similar to a film festival but concentrates on new television series and television history.
Amy Adams, who plays Camille Preaker in ‘Sharp Objects’ prepares to enter a dive bar during a scene form the series. The building converted for the scene is the old convenience store adjacent to Dairy Queen on Atlanta Street here. (Photo: HBO)
‘Sharp Objects’ to open ATX Festival
