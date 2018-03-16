Among the cases on the Feb. 27 criminal trial calendar in Lamar superior court is one involving a home invasion at a home on Grove Street that allegedly occurred June 26, 2017.
Richard Lee Bussey is charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, kidnapping and two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
According to court records, Bussey forced his way into a home occupied by Judy Bussey while armed with a handgun which he pointed at her. He is also charged with holding the victim against her will during the incident. The firearms charges are tied to Bussey’s being armed while committing the offenses of kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Home invasion case on March 27 calendar
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks