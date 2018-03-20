Ms. Diane “Aunt Di” Walker, 67, of 5A Jackson Street Barnesville transitioned at her residence on March 14, 2018.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday March 20, 2018 1 p.m. at the East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Dr. Eddie F. Collier officiated, and interment was in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Trice Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of all professional services.
Ms. Diane walker was born in Barnesville, Ga. on April 14, 1950, to the late Ruth Walker and Charlie Mathis.
Diane was educated at Booker High School and graduated with the class of 1969. At an early age, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined East Mount Sinai Baptist church.
Diane was employed by Sunshine Cleaners and Ken's Cleaners for more than 40 years. She enjoyed her family and friends and always worked hard to provide for her son.
Diane peacefully departure from her earthly life on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jacorrea DeKeira Bradley; sister, Emma Ruth Middlebrooks; and brothers, Charles Mathis, Malcolm Mathis, and Ronald Mathis.
Those who are survived to cherish wonderful memories of Diane walker, include a son, James "Mon" Bradley; three grandkids, Abeni Bradley, Khadajah Bradley and Jacorrean Bradley; sister, Wanda Robinson, Donald Mathis; God-sisters, Roxie Collier and Sallie Frances, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.