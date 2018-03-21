A work truck struck a Lamar County school bus around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 18 West and Hwy. 109.
Only one student and a driver were on the bus, according to initial reports and neither suffered serious injury.
More to follow....
STATEMENT:
From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson (issued at 9:47 a.m.):
Just before 7 a.m. this morning, one of our Lamar County buses was involved in an accident on highway 109 West. One elementary student was on board (the parent was contacted and is with the child).
Both the bus driver and student have been evaluated by medical professionals to ensure they are okay. The driver of a commercial truck was cited in the accident (he was reportedly transported for evaluation also).
Please keep our bus driver, student, and the other individual involved in your prayers.
The crash scene Wednesday morning on Hwy. 18 West.
Truck hits school bus; no injuries
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks